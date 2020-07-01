Expand / Collapse search
PG&E

PG&E emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

This marks the end to a long-drawn restructuring process which began after its equipment sparked some of the deadliest wildfires in California

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Utility PG&E Corp said on Wednesday it had emerged from bankruptcy, marking an end to a long-drawn restructuring process which began after its equipment sparked some of the deadliest wildfires in California.

The completion of bankruptcy proceedings sets up the embattled company to tap a state-backed fund that would help power utilities cushion hits from wildfires.

PG&E said it deposited about $5 billion in the wildfire fund.

The company also said it will fund the wildfire victims trust with $5.4 billion in cash and common stock representing a 22.19% stake in the reorganized firm.

PG&E SAYS BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVES ITS CHAPTER 11 REORGANIZATION PLAN

The utility had a tumultuous time since filing for bankruptcy protection in January last year, with California Governor Gavin Newsom raising concerns about the reorganization plan as well as a state regulator asking for governance and oversight changes to its plan.

The company, in June, also pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a devastating 2018 wildfire in Northern California touched off by the utility company's power lines..

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)