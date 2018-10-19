P&G: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The world's largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $16.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.56 billion.

P&G shares have dropped 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 4 percent. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG