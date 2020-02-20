Expand / Collapse search
P&G warns coronavirus is disrupting China business

The country is P&G's second-largest market

By FOXBusiness
Bob Hormats, former undersecretary of state for economic growth, talks about the limited impact on major U.S. indexes from the coronavirus so far.<br>​​​​​​video

Goldman Sachs warns coronavirus market correction could come soon

Procter & Gamble warned the coronavirus outbreak is curbing in-store sales and limiting the ability of its digital operations to meet demand.

Shares of the Cincinnati-based consumer goods maker were little changed following the news.

“China is our second largest market -- sales and profit. Store traffic is down considerably, with many stores closed or operating with reduced hours,” Jon Moeller, chief operating officer and chief financial officer said in a company U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday. “Some of the demand has shifted online, but supply of delivery operators and labor is limited.”