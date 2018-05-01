Pfizer's quarterly profit rises 14%

EarningsReuters

Federated Investors Chief Equity Market Strategist Phil Orlando on earnings season, the outlook for the tech sector and the U.S. economy.video

This is the best earnings have been since 2011: Phil Orlando

Federated Investors Chief Equity Market Strategist Phil Orlando on earnings season, the outlook for the tech sector and the U.S. economy.

May 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's quarterly profit rose 14 percent, led by higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance.

Continue Reading Below

The largest U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday net profit rose to $3.56 billion or 59 cents per share in the first quarter of 2018, from $3.12 billion or 51 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $12.91 billion.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments