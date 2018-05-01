Pfizer's quarterly profit rises 14%

May 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's quarterly profit rose 14 percent, led by higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance.

The largest U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday net profit rose to $3.56 billion or 59 cents per share in the first quarter of 2018, from $3.12 billion or 51 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $12.91 billion.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)