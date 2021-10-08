Expand / Collapse search
Pfizer tells workers to be vaccinated by Nov. 15 or face disciplinary action

Employees are subject to disciplinary action, including the possibility of termination

Pfizer asked for FDA approval of its COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The advisory committee is expected to look over critical data before consenting to the jab, according to Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel. video

FDA advisory committee reviewing Pfizer vaccine data for ages 5-11 'extremely important': Dr. Siegel

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer recently told employees that they could face disciplinary action if they do not comply with a companywide vaccine mandate ahead of an upcoming deadline.

In a Sept. 21 memo first reported by WWMT in Michigan, a Pfizer executive reiterated that all U.S.-based employees and contractors must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15 unless they obtain a religious or medical exemption. The memo said employees are subject to disciplinary action, including the possibility of termination, if they do not comply with the policy.

Pfizer first announced its companywide vaccine mandate on Aug. 4. At the time, company officials said all U.S. employees and contractors were required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. 

The Pfizer Inc. logo is seen on the lab coat of an employee at the company's research and development facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Pfizer is expected to report quarterly earnings on Oct. 27.  ( Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A Pfizer spokesperson said the company has warned of potential disciplinary action for those who did not comply with the mandate since implementing the requirement. The company acknowledged the Sept. 21 memo noted employees could be fired if they are not vaccinated and do not have an exemption.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PFE PFIZER INC. 42.45 -0.29 -0.68%

The spokesperson said Pfizer is still working to determine what form disciplinary action could take, adding the company would not necessarily fire all workers who remained unvaccinated after the Nov. 15 deadline.

pfizer-booster-approval-65-older

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/08/18: A nurse administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Joe Rigdon at a vaccination site in Eastmonte Park, Altamonte Springs. The third shot was offered to immunocompromised individuals, with all of the (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pfizer was the first company to receive FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine. In August, Pfizer spokesperson Pamela Eisele said the company’s internal vaccination policy was meant "to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve."

In a separate employee memo dated Oct. 4, Pfizer informed U.S. employees of changes to its overtime policy. The company will shift its definition of overtime from hours tracked to hours worked, meaning that workers must exceed 40 hours on site per week to be eligible for time-and-a-half or double pay.

An employee who remained anonymous told WWMT the change would result in lower pay for some workers. The Pfizer spokesperson said the policy changes would not affect overtime pay rates.