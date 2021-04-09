Pfizer requests emergency use authorization to administer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12-15

Expand / Collapse search
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Friday that it submitted a request for emergency use authorization to begin administering its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 in the U.S.

Along with BioNTech SE, Pfizer has requested authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the hopes that the vaccine will be available to children in this age group before the start of the school year next fall.

The vaccine, as with the others from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson that have been approved for emergency use, are not officially approved or licensed by the FDA.

Pfizer said that it planned to submit similar requests with other regulatory bodies around the globe in the coming days.

The company received authorization for use in individuals aged 16 and over late last year.

In results from recent trials conducted among the younger group the vaccine showed 100% efficacy and robust antibody response, the company said.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 20% of the U.S. population has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 33% have received at least one dose.