Peter Thiel's venture firm countersued by 'Wonder Years' actress

The legal battle between an ex-child actress and billionaire Peter Thiel has entered a new chapter.

Crystal McKellar, who appeared on “The Wonder Years” and worked at Thiel’s Mithril Capital has been accused of trying to ruin the reputation of the venture fund co-founder.

McKellar has now filed a countersuit alleging that Mithril’s managing director, Ajay Royan, lied about the fees he was charging, the size of his team and the value of his investments, according to the New York Post.

McKellar claims that Thiel was concerned about Mithril reducing the size of its investment team.

Bloomberg first reported on the counterclaim.

McKellar, a Harvard-trained lawyer, left the firm in February.

Thiel wasn't named as a defendant in the suit.

McKellar said she felt she could address an alleged “ongoing fraud” at Mithril only by reaching out to federal authorities.

The Post published a statement issued by Mithril calling McKellar’s lawsuit “a thinly veiled attempt to divert attention from her own wrongdoing.” The company said its “success and performance speaks for itself.”

The legal battle started last month when McKellar was accused of trying to “sow discord” between Mithril and its investors by penning inflammatory, anonymous, handwritten letters to its investors.

Mithril said it identified McKellar as the initial writer after subjecting the letters to forensic handwriting analysis. She has denied being their author.

McKellar’s suit seeks to recoup at least $30 million in lost compensation, plus another $30 million in damages.