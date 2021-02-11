Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

PepsiCo

PepsiCo expects revenue to grow in 2021 as vaccines take effect

Rival Coca-Cola also had forecast organic revenue to rebound this year

close
Richard Bernstein Advisors Deputy CIO Dan Suzuki weighs in on today’s markets and what to expect in the coming year. video

Expert: 2021 will likely see biggest profit acceleration in decade

Richard Bernstein Advisors Deputy CIO Dan Suzuki weighs in on today’s markets and what to expect in the coming year.

PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it expects organic revenue to grow in 2021 on hopes that consumers would return to pre-pandemic lifestyles as economies reopen and COVID-19 vaccinations roll out.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The snack and beverage giant also topped Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue as the second round of lockdowns spurred demand for its products such as Tostitos, Cheetos and Gatorade that are more suited to at-home consumption.

Can and glass of Pepsi cola on ice (iStock)

The company, known for its Lay’s chips and Pepsi sodas, said it expects a mid-single digit rise in annual organic revenue and a high-single digit increase in adjusted earnings.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PEPPEPSICO INC.136.38-1.32-0.96%

Rival Coca-Cola too had forecast organic revenue to rebound this year.

Organic revenue from snacks under the company’s Frito-Lay North America unit rose 5% in the fourth quarter, while those of sodas and other beverage rose 5.5% in North America, its biggest market.

Net revenue rose 8.8% to $22.46 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 26, above market expectation of $21.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also announced a 5% increase in its annual dividend to be paid in June.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 