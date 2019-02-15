PepsiCo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo a delivery man unloads cases of soft drinks from a Pepsi truck in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.85 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $4.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $19.52 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.51 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share.

PepsiCo shares have climbed roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 9.5 percent. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.

