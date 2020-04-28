Pepsi loses fizz as coronavirus hits restaurant customers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

PepsiCo Inc. said Tuesday it had net income of $1.338 billion, or 96 cents a share, in its fiscal first quarter to March 21, down from $1.413 billion, or $1 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to $13.881 billion from $12.884 billion. The FactSet consensus was for earnings of $1.03 and revenue of $13.192 billion.

"Despite a strong first quarter, there is still a great deal of uncertainty that exists in relation to COVID-19, including how geographies, retail channels and consumer behaviors will evolve over time," the company said in a statement. "Due to this uncertainty, the company's previous financial outlook regarding fiscal year 2020 is no longer applicable."

The company is still expecting to return $7.5 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2020, split between dividends of $5.5 billion and share buybacks of $2.0 billion. Shares rose 0.9% premarket and are down 1.6% in 2020, while the S&P 500 has fallen 11%.