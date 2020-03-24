Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Microsoft

Pentagon will not split cloud contract award between Amazon and Microsoft

Amazon is suing the Defense Department to overturn the award, potentially worth $10 billion to Microsoft

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump on concerns over the cloud-computing contract that is poised to go to either Amazon or Microsoft.video

Trump: I’m getting tremendous complaints about Pentagon cloud contract

President Trump on concerns over the cloud-computing contract that is poised to go to either Amazon or Microsoft.

The battle between Microsoft and Amazon over the Pentagon cloud contract took another step on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The Defense Department has no intention of splitting the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract between the two companies, according to the Breaking Defense newsletter.

Amazon is suing the Defense Department to overturn the award, potentially worth $10 billion to Microsoft.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In an email, public affairs officer Lt. Col. Robert Carver did not rule out the possibility that the award would be overturned, only the possibility that it would be split.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.135.98-1.37-1.00%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,902.83+56.74+3.07%

There was speculation earlier in the month that a court motion signaled the possibility to divide the contract between Microsoft and Amazon.

The Defense Department had filed a formal motion asking that certain technical aspects of the award to Microsoft be reconsidered, because a judge ruled some questionable.

PENTAGON SEEKS TO RECONSIDER PARTS OF $10B CLOUD CONTRACT AWARDED TO MICROSOFT

The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft Azure in October. Many thought the favorite was Amazon Web Services, which had created a similar common cloud for the CIA and other intelligence agencies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amazon soon filed suit, arguing President Trump’s unprecedented public criticism of their proposal had tilted the scales, which DoD denied.