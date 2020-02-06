Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Earnings

Peloton shares head downhill on slowing sales growth

Revenue for the current quarter is forecast below Wall St. expectations

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevolos and FOX News Headlines 24/7 reporter Carly Shimkus discuss the criticisms of Peloton's 2019 holiday ad.video

Peloton gets flak over holiday commercial featuring 'already slim' woman

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevolos and FOX News Headlines 24/7 reporter Carly Shimkus discuss the criticisms of Peloton's 2019 holiday ad.

Peloton Interactive shares fell nearly 8 percent in extended trading after the company reported a quarterly loss and slowing sales growth.

Continue Reading Below

The maker of high-tech exercise bikes, reported a loss of $55.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. The per share loss of 20 cents was better-than-expected.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Revenue rose 77 percent to $466.3 million,  also beating forecasts, but was down from the doubling of revenue reported in the prior quarter.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PTONPELOTON INTERACTIVE32.70-0.77-2.30%

The company sees third-quarter revenue between $470 million to $480 million, which would fall short of analyst estimates of $493 million.

The company sells stationary bikes for $2,200 and said the average selling price was down during the holidays on heavy discounts.

PELOTON, FLYWHEEL SETTLE DISPUTES OVER FITNESS BIKE TECH

Peloton expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.

Peloton shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this article.