Peloton shares head downhill on slowing sales growth

Peloton Interactive shares fell nearly 8 percent in extended trading after the company reported a quarterly loss and slowing sales growth.

Continue Reading Below

The maker of high-tech exercise bikes, reported a loss of $55.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. The per share loss of 20 cents was better-than-expected.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Revenue rose 77 percent to $466.3 million, also beating forecasts, but was down from the doubling of revenue reported in the prior quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 32.70 -0.77 -2.30%

The company sees third-quarter revenue between $470 million to $480 million, which would fall short of analyst estimates of $493 million.

The company sells stationary bikes for $2,200 and said the average selling price was down during the holidays on heavy discounts.

PELOTON, FLYWHEEL SETTLE DISPUTES OVER FITNESS BIKE TECH

Peloton expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.

Peloton shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this article.