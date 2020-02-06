Peloton shares head downhill on slowing sales growth
Revenue for the current quarter is forecast below Wall St. expectations
Peloton Interactive shares fell nearly 8 percent in extended trading after the company reported a quarterly loss and slowing sales growth.
The maker of high-tech exercise bikes, reported a loss of $55.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. The per share loss of 20 cents was better-than-expected.
Revenue rose 77 percent to $466.3 million, also beating forecasts, but was down from the doubling of revenue reported in the prior quarter.
The company sees third-quarter revenue between $470 million to $480 million, which would fall short of analyst estimates of $493 million.
The company sells stationary bikes for $2,200 and said the average selling price was down during the holidays on heavy discounts.
Peloton expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.
Peloton shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.