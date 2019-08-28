Peloton files IPO plan

Peloton Interactive is going public.

Continue Reading Below

The startup known for its exercise bikes and workout programs has filed for an initial public offering.

The company hopes to be listed as a publically traded company this year.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Peloton is listing its offering size as $500 million.

The company which was founded in 2012 has more than 1.4 million members who can access live and on-demand classes from home.

Advertisement

Peloton lost $196 million on sales of $915 million during the 12 months ended June 30, according to its filing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company warned it may not turn a profit or maintain profitability in the future.