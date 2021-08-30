Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

PayPal considers launching stock-trading platform: report

PayPal shares rallied as much as 4.3%

close
BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski shares his investing advice and predictions for the Federal Reserve and markets in the coming months.  video

Expect defensive Fed, ‘choppy trading’ in coming months: Belski

BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski shares his investing advice and predictions for the Federal Reserve and markets in the coming months. 

PayPal Holdings Inc. is looking into launching a stock-trading platform, according to a report. 

The San Jose, California-based payments company recently hired Richard Hagan, former president of Ally Investment, to head its "Invest at PayPal" division. 

Hagan’s LinkedIn page says he is "leading PayPal’s efforts to explore opportunities in the consumer investment business."

PAULSON SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL EVENTUALLY BE ‘WORTHLESS’

PayPal has been exploring ways to let users trade stocks, according to CNBC, citing two sources familiar with the plans. 

The company did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. 

PayPal shares rallied as much as 4.3% before paring their gains, while brokers including Charles Schwab Corp. and Robinhood Markets Inc. turned lower. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 289.22 +10.89 +3.91%
SCHW THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. 74.03 -1.85 -2.44%
HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 44.07 -2.80 -5.97%

PayPal’s apparent move to become a broker comes at an interesting time for the industry. 

Retail trading experienced a boom during the pandemic as the work-from-home environment allowed more people to focus on their investments. 

Retail investors last year opened more than 10 million brokerage accounts, according to JMP Securities. The momentum continued into 2021 with almost 5 million accounts being opened at Schwab alone during the first half of this year.

However, the industry is expected to take a hit as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the economy normalizes. 

Robinhood in its last quarterly report warned the online trading boom was set to slow down — at least temporarily. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

"We expect seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity across the industry to result in lower revenues and considerably fewer new funded accounts than in the prior quarter," the company said.     

PayPal shares were up 19% this year through Friday compared with the S&P 500’s 20% gain. 