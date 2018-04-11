PayPal CEO to speak at Rutgers University commencement

PayPal Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman will be the speaker for this year's graduation ceremony at Rutgers.

The university's Board of Governors approved Schulman's selection Tuesday. He grew up in Princeton and served on the Rutgers board. His mother also was an associate dean at Rutgers.

The graduation ceremony will be held May 13 in Piscataway

School officials had announced in February that Queen Latifah and Anita Hill will give the commencement speeches at two other Rutgers campuses this year.

Latifah, a Newark native who became an actress, hip-hop icon and social activist, will speak May 14 during the Rutgers-Newark ceremony.

Hill, the law professor who brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness in 1991 when she testified during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas, will speak May 17 to graduates at Rutgers-Camden.