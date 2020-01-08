Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman slammed after falling for alleged cyber attack

New York Times Op-Ed columnist Paul Krugman may have a Nobel Laureate but he appears to be just as vulnerable to everyday cyber attacks as the average Joe.

First, he told his 4.6 million Twitter followers on Wednesday that bad actors had taken over his IP address. "Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography," Krugman wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me. It’s an ugly world out there."

Qanon is used to describe far-right conspiracy theorists who believe in a deep state that is threatening to take down President Trump.

He then followed up, in a tweet, saying that the "Times thinks it may have been a scam. Anyway, will have more security in future."

Even so, Krugman's allegations prompted a fierce backlash from social media, with many calling the economist's bluff from the get-go.

On Twitter, the skeptics used the likes of Dr. Evil, played by Mike Myers, in the Austin Powers film. And Paul Giamatti, from Showtime's Billions as well Will Ferrell's Ron Burgandy character.

Krugman has targeted President Trump since his win against Democratic favorite Hillary Clinton. He famously wrote in a New York Times opinion piece that Trump's win would likely cause a recession.

"Now comes the mother of all adverse effects — and what it brings with it is a regime that will be ignorant of economic policy and hostile to any effort to make it work. Effective fiscal support for the Fed? Not a chance. In fact, you can bet that the Fed will lose its independence, and be bullied by cranks.

So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight. I suppose we could get lucky somehow. But on economics, as on everything else, a terrible thing has just happened."

Trump’s economy proving top economists wrong: Steve Moore

Still, Krugman's bold prediction has fallen way short. The U.S. economy has soared to among the strongest in history with the national unemployment rate sitting at a 50 year low of 3.5 percent.

Many American's have seen their wealth rise. The U.S. stock market set multiple fresh record highs during 2019 and the trend is continuing in 2020. The rising stock market has lifted the number of 401 (k) balances valued at over $1 million to record levels through the third quarter of last year, per Fidelity.

And housing which has lagged the performance of the overall economy is expected to see a healthy rebound in 2020 based on metrics including low mortgage rates, builder confidence and stats on planned construction.

FOX Business' inquires to Krugman and the New York Times were not immediately returned.

