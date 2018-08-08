Park, load, go: Amazon brings grocery pickup to Whole Foods

Amazon, known for bringing items to shoppers, is adding a curbside pickup option at Whole Foods for Prime members.

Shoppers will be able to order groceries on the Prime Now app and park in reserved spaces for workers to place the items in their cars.

Curbside grocery pickup is a feature that Walmart, Kroger and other grocers have been expanding to make shopping more convenient and boost sales. At Walmart, for example, the service has been a major driver of its online sales growth.

The Whole Foods service will start Wednesday in Sacramento, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. It will expand to more cities this year. Orders of $35 and up are free if pickup is in an hour. Pickups within 30 minutes of ordering will cost $4.99.