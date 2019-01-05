Paris protesters try to revive yellow vest movement

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A yellow vest protester donning a red bonnet , that symbolizes the French Revolution during a march in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Hundreds of protesters were trying to breathe new life into France's apparently waning yellow vest movement with marches in Paris and gatherings in other cities. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Hundreds of protesters are trying to breathe new life into France's apparently waning yellow vest movement with marches in Paris and gatherings in other cities, but numbers appeared down on their first demonstration of the new year.

There were no reports of violence on the eighth consecutive Saturday of yellow vest protests, in contrast to some December demonstrations that degenerated into chaotic violence. Paris Metro lines were open.

Authorities have warned that they won't tolerate illegal acts. One known figure in the movement, Eric Drouet, was detained overnight this week for allegedly organizing an illegal demonstration. On Friday, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said those still protesting "want insurrection."

The movement is named after fluorescent vests French motorists must keep in cars.