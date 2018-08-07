Papa John’s sales, shares plunge amid battle with company founder

Papa John’s stock spiral worsened on Tuesday, with shares plunging more than 8% in after-hours trading as the embattled pizza chain reported a major sales decline at U.S. stores amid a brewing battle with ousted company founder John Schnatter.

The Kentucky-based company reported a same-store sales decline of 6% at North American store locations in its second quarter, outpacing the decline expected by analysts. Quarterly revenue fell more than 5% to $408 million, below the $425.5 million mark projected by Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Adjusted earnings declined 31% to 49 cents, falling short of an expected 54 cents. Papa John’s lowered its full-year earnings estimate to between $1.30 and $1.80 due to the weak quarterly results.

Schnatter stepped down as chairman after his use of a racial slur during a May media training session went public. He accused Papa John’s of forcing his resignation without a proper investigation and has vowed to challenge any attempt to oust him from the company’s board.

“Earlier this year, we began implementing key changes in how we operate and market our products to refocus on quality and better connect with customers,” said Steve Ritchie, President and CEO of Papa John’s. “While results have been challenged by recent events, we are committed to these strategic priorities and continue to believe that they will lead to enhanced performance. We have also begun an external audit of Papa John’s culture and will address any improvements that are recommended at its conclusion.”

Papa John’s has banned Schnatter from all media appearances and enacted a “poison pill” measure to prevent Schnatter from acquiring a controlling stake in the company. Schnatter remains Papa John’s largest shareholder.

Papa John’s shares are down more than 20% so far this year.

Company executives are expected to address the ongoing dispute on an earnings call Tuesday afternoon.