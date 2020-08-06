Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Papa John's sales hit record as coronavirus fuels pizza binge

Sales were still shy of Wall Street's expectations

close
<a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/category/food-drinks" target="_blank" href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/category/food-drinks">Papa John's launches the new Shaq-a-Roni pizza in collaboration with restaurant owner and board member Shaquille O'Neal.</a>video

Papa John's, Shaquille O'Neal launch new Shaq-a-Roni pizza

Papa John's launches the new Shaq-a-Roni pizza in collaboration with restaurant owner and board member Shaquille O'Neal.

Papa John’s International Inc. garnered record sales in the three months through June as customers chowed down on pizza while stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Continue Reading Below

The Louisville, Kentucky-based pizza chain operator and franchiser reported second-quarter sales spiked 15 percent from a year ago to a record $460.6 million, but that missed the $467.5 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PZZAPAPA JOHNS INTL98.11-1.03-1.04%

Papa John’s earned a quarterly profit of $20.6 million, or 48 cents per share on an adjusted basis, outpacing the 45 cents that analysts were anticipating.

The growth surge enabled the pizza chain to hire more than 20,000 workers during the quarter, said CEO Rob Lynch, who anticipates adding another 10,000 in the three months through September -- a rarity in a year marked by spiking unemployment due to lockdowns.

"These efforts position Papa John’s solidly to continue meeting the needs of our customers who face continued challenges from COVID-19," he added, "and to drive long-term sustainable loyalty to our brand long after the current pandemic."

Comparable system-wide sales, or revenue from both franchised and company-owned restaurants open at least a year, spiked 28 percent in North America and 5.3 percent overseas.

That strength has continued into the third quarter as preliminary comparable sales for July were up 30 percent in North America and 14 percent internationally.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Papa John's shares rose 57 percent this year through Wednesday, outperforming the S&P 500's 3 percent gain.