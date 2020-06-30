Coronavirus drives Papa John's continued sales growth

Papa John’s International capitalized on stay-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic to drive growth.

Continue Reading Below

The Louisville, Kentucky-based pizza chain’s North American stores have seen three consecutive months of double-digit sales growth, the company announced Tuesday. Its sales were up 24 percent in June.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PZZA PAPA JOHNS INTL 79.41 +1.03 +1.31%

SHAQ INTRODUCES SHAQ-A-RONI PIZZA AT PAPA JOHN’S

Papa John’s international sales grew slower, up 5 percent in June.

Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John’s, attributed the growth to initiatives like contact-free delivery and new “Papadias,” a sandwich with bread made from pizza dough.

PAPA JOHN SHOWS OFF HUGE KENTUCKY MANSION ON TIKTOK

“Continued strong results reflect both the hard work of our team members and local franchisees, as well as the trust that we have earned from millions of customers who have relied on us to deliver high-quality pizza and other food throughout the pandemic,” Lynch said in a statement.

While the pandemic did force about 2,100 international Papa John’s locations to temporarily close, most have reopened, according to the company. About 225 remain closed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And as sales increased despite closures, Papa John’s has hired about 20,000 new employees during the pandemic, according to Lynch.

He said the company is continuing to work on new products, too. Just this week, Papa John’s announced a new collaboration with board member and franchisee Shaquille O’Neal to sell extra-large “Shaq-a-Roni" pizzas, with $1 from each going to the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE