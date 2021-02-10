Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Earnings Report

Working out from home: coronavirus pandemic powers Under Armour online sales, surprise profit

The health crisis led to a rise in demand for training shoes, running shorts and t-shirts

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Online demand for Under Armour’s apparel and accessories, and stronger Asia-Pacific sales helped it post a surprise holiday-quarter profit and top revenue estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares up 5% in premarket trade.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company said revenue in its Asia-Pacific market jumped 26%, cushioning a sharp decline in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market, where several stores have been closed due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UAAUNDER ARMOUR INC22.40+1.67+8.06%

While the health crisis has led to a fall in attendance at gyms, it has given people more time to workout at home or opt for outdoor exercises including running and biking, leading to a rise in demand for training shoes, running shorts and t-shirts.

An Under Armour sign is seen outside a store in Chicago on Oct. 25, 2016. (Reuters/Jim Young)

With shoppers still limiting trips outside their homes, a large chunk of that demand has come from people shopping online. Under Armour said its e-commerce sales rose 25%, helping its high-margin direct-to-consumer segment jump 11%

Overall revenue fell about 3% to $1.40 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, but topped a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $1.27 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Excluding items, Under Armour posted a surprise profit of 12 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 7 cents.