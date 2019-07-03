Pabst Blue Ribbon releases ‘Hard Coffee’ alcoholic beverage with caffeine — here’s where you can get it

Pabst Blue Ribbon is dipping into new territory: coffee.

The Los Angeles-based brewing company released its Hard Coffee in a few locations on Monday, according to the website Beer Street Journal.

If you're interested in trying the alcoholic-coffee drink, you'll have to head to Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida or Georgia, a tweet from the company said.

To find more specific locations, the company suggesting using its product finder.

The 5 percent ABV drink is made with milk and vanilla flavor and sold in 11-ounce cans, according to the company’s site.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things,” PBR Brand Manager John Newhouse told Beer Street Journal.

“Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique,” Newhouse added. “We hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Last November, Pabst Brewing Co., and MillerCoors -- owned by Molson Coors Brewing Company -- settled a lawsuit in which Pabst claimed the bigger brewer lied about its ability to continue brewing Pabst's beers to put that company out of business. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

"We have reached an amicable settlement in the case and are pleased to resolve all outstanding issues with Pabst," MillerCoors LLC said in a statement at the time.

In a separate statement, Pabst said it "will continue to offer Pabst Blue Ribbon and the rest of our authentic, great tasting and affordable brews to all Americans for many, many years to come."

The agreement between MillerCoors and Pabst expires in 2020 but provides for two possible five-year extensions. The companies disagreed on how the extensions were to be negotiated: MillerCoors argued it had sole discretion to determine whether it can continue brewing for Pabst, whereas Pabst said the companies must work "in good faith" to find a solution if Pabst wanted to extend the agreement but MillerCoors lacked capacity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.