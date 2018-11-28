Oregon seeing red in its dispute with California winery

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE--In this Feb. 23, 2004, file photo, winemaker David Lett savors the bouquet from a glass of Pinot Noir at his Eyrie Vinyards home in Dundee, Ore. Officials in Oregon and at a U.S. government agency are similarly finicky, and have told a California winery to back off its claims it makes an Oregon pinot noir. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)

Pinot noir is one of the finickiest grapes, but with proper nurturing it produces an amazing wine. Officials in Oregon and at a U.S. government agency are similarly finicky, and have told a California winery to back off its claims it makes an Oregon pinot.

Copper Cane, a Napa Valley, California winery, sells more pinot noir made from Oregon grapes than anyone else, and often at a lower price.

That has some Oregon winemakers, who call the California version a less elevated product, seeing red.

Now, both the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB, and Oregon's liquor agency have ruled that Copper Cane's labels have been improperly referencing official Oregon wine regions.