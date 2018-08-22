Search

Opponents of refinery near park question developer veracity

By BLAKE NICHOLSON

Opponents of an oil refinery planned near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota are imploring state regulators to give them a chance to explore whether the developer is being truthful about the project's size.

Meridian Energy Group maintains it doesn't need a state siting permit because the $800 million Davis Refinery will have a capacity of 49,500 barrels per day — just below the 50,000-barrel threshold that triggers a state review. But the company previously gave a 55,000-barrel figure.

The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Dakota Resource Council say the state Public Service Commission should launch a formal review and allow lawyers to investigate the true figure.

Meridian CEO William Prentice has signed an affidavit regarding the 49,500-barrel figure. The company wants the groups' complaint thrown out.