Oil up on Trump war threat, missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest level since 2014 as Mideast turmoil threatened supply.

President Donald Trump sent a Twitter message directed at Vladimir Putin to warn him that U.S. missiles were about to hit his ally Syria in retaliation for that nation’s alleged gas attack against civilians in rebel-held territory.

Later in the day, Saudi armed forces shot down a number of missiles fired from Yemen by Iran-supported Houthi rebels at the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

The heightened prospects of conflict between the U.S. and Russia and also between Saudi Arabia and Iran raised the prospect of an interruption in the global supply of crude oil, which has risen since Friday by about 7%.

In Wednesday afternoon trading, Brent crude oil, the benchmark European crude oil, rose 2% to $67.45 per barrel, its highest level since December 2014.

Besides geopolitical factors lifting crude oil prices, the commodity’s value was boosted somewhat by U.S. inventories.

Excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, oil in domestic storage rose 3.3 million barrels for the week ended April 6, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. The gain still left crude oil inventories in the lower half of its average seasonal range.