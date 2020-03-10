Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

Oil shows gains following biggest one-day decline since start of Gulf War

Oil dropped to start the week as a price war started between Russia and Saudi Arabia

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business contributor Phil Flynn discusses falling oil prices amid coronavirus fears and OPEC’s price war. video

Falling oil prices the 'worst possible scenario' for US shale: Phil Flynn

FOX Business contributor Phil Flynn discusses falling oil prices amid coronavirus fears and OPEC’s price war.

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday following a day that saw oil plummet 25 percent.

Continue Reading Below

The bounce came, along with stock futures after President Trump on Monday said he will be taking "major" steps to help the U.S. economy against the impact of the coronavirus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Oil dropped to start the week as a price war started between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Currently, benchmark U.S. crude is gaining 4.6 percent, or $1.45, to $32.57 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 25 percent on Monday to $31.13 per barrel.

Former Shell Oil President John Hofmeister discusses the implications of oil’s selloff.Video

Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, is up 4.7 percent, or $1.63 to $35.99 per barrel in London.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Oil prices plunged on Monday to the lowest since February 2016 and was the biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991, at the start of the Gulf War.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.