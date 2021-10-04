Oil gushes to highest since 2014

Global crude prices surged to multiyear highs on Monday after OPEC stood firm in keeping production at current levels.

NYMEX crude closed up 2.29% to $77.62 per barrel, the highest level since November 2014.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.49 +1.23 +2.31%

Brent crude, the global benchmark, jumped 2.50% to $81.26 — the highest since October 2018.

Gas prices continue to climb with the latest average hitting $3.20 per gallon, as tracked by AAA.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 21.43 +0.54 +2.58%

In a statement, OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries "reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of November 2021, as per the attached schedule."

Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas, warned prices could go even higher.

"OPEC+ is slowly turning into the villain for the global economic recovery. Higher oil prices are coming and the energy traders could easily see $90 oil on any surprise disruption to output, a colder autumn, or the unleashing of pent-up travel demand if COVID cases continue to fall," he said in a reasearch note.

Recently, Goldman Sachs told clients oil could hit the $90 per barrel level.