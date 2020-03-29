Oil slides below $20 as coronavirus social-distancing guidelines extended until April 30

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil tumbled below $20 Sunday evening after President Trump extended COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines to April 30.

WTI futures for May delivery were down 7.1 percent at $19.99 a barrel and were threatening to close below the $20 level for the first time since February 2002.

Sunday's slide comes after prices plunged Friday in response to Saudi Arabia saying it has not held talks with Russia in regards to a “joint agreement to balance oil markets.”

Crude oil prices have crashed 68 percent this year as the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has added to a supply glut at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic has caused demand destruction.