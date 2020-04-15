Historic oil deal cuts output 20M barrels per day: Saudi Energy Minister

The historic oil output cuts agreed to by the world’s largest producers are bigger than what is being reported, according to Saudi Arabia’s energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo the agreement will reduce the world’s output by 20 million barrels per day, more than double the 9.7 million that has been reported. The prince’s comments confirm what President Trump said on Monday.

The president was right, the production cuts amount to “20 million” barrels per day, Prince Abulaziz said, adding that he is “very grateful for the work that the president did, the secretary for energy did, and to the people around the president, they were extremely helpful.”

The size of the output cut amounts to more than double the reported 9.7 million bpd, and is aimed at reducing a global supply glut that had been building even before the price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia and global demand was crushed due to “stay-at-home” orders made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 will cause world demand to drop by the most on record, according to a report released Wednesday by the International Energy Agency. The 9.3 million bpd of demand that has been removed from the market equates to about a decade’s worth of growth.

That demand destruction has been a factor in Brent crude prices falling by 13 percent in the two trading days following the announcement of the deal. The international benchmark was down another 3.55 percent at $28.55 a barrel on Wednesday, and host lost about 60 percent of its value this year.

While Saudi Arabia still turns a profit at that level as it has reported its breakeven to be $10 a barrel, the Kingdom’s budget was set pricing oil at $70.

Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom has the “ability to reconfigure” and show it can be a “proven financier over budget.” He noted that all “producers are suffering” and that’s why a deal was made.

Even if demand unexpectedly firms, there is always the concern that Russia, or other countries don’t hold up to their end of the bargain.

Prince Abdulaziz brushed those worries aside, saying that he “has no reason not to believe them.”

“I think we are all in dire need of maintaining our commitment,” he added. “None of us will gain if we don’t fulfill our commitment.”

