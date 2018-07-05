Oil climbs despite Trump’s call for OPEC to reduce pricing

Oil futures were climbing on Thursday, with U.S. crude hovering at its highest in about 3-1/2 years as supply disruptions continue to support the market.

Continue Reading Below

Also, President Trump once again took to Twitter to call out the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for the high oil prices.

The oil market has been supported by a fall in output from Venezuela and the potential for a halt of Iranian oil exports due to U.S. sanctions. OPEC reached an agreement in June to increase output, but this did little to stop the rise in oil prices.

A supply outage in Libya is adding extra upside support.

Meanwhile, oil prices could see increased movement on Thursday when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its latest weekly inventory report.