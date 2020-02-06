Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government And Institutions

Ohio lawmakers propose income-based school voucher system

House lawmakers unveiled the plan Wednesday

Associated Press
close
Walser Wealth Management CEO Rebecca Walser breaks down the report that revelead 46 percent of Americans don't know their tax refund comes from their paycheck.video

Lack of education on basic economics is 'systemic problem': Walser Wealth Management CEO

Walser Wealth Management CEO Rebecca Walser breaks down the report that revelead 46 percent of Americans don't know their tax refund comes from their paycheck.

Participation in Ohio’s voucher system that pays for eligible public school students to attend private schools would be based purely on family income in the future, not school performance, under a plan unveiled by House lawmakers Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Under current law, Ohio’s EdChoice program provides private school tuition for students at public schools that fail to meet certain state performance guidelines.

The House plan would create the Buckeye Scholarship Opportunity program, and students from families making up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines would be eligible for those payments.

iStock

PARENTS SHOULD BE FREE TO CHOOSE THEIR CHILD'S EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE: VP PENCE

Students currently attending private schools through the voucher program would remain in the program under the House plan.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled House and Senate have been scrambling to adjust the voucher program to avoid a looming spike in the number of qualifying locations for the program. The list of poor-performing districts and schools was slated to more than double to over 1,200 schools for the next academic year, raising concerns about funding and fairness.

The current voucher system has a class problem, House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican from Glenford in southern Ohio, said earlier this week.

Ohio House speaker Larry Householder speaks before Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

TRUMP CRITICIZES 'FAILING GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS' AS HE PUSHES SCHOOL CHOICE

When the only public schools deemed failing and losing money to the voucher program were in Appalachian and predominately black districts, no one seemed to care, Householder said Tuesday at an annual legislative forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

“When all of a sudden there were 1,203 schools on the list and some of them are from the wealthiest suburbs in the state of Ohio, suddenly alarms went off and now we’ve got to fix this,” Householder said. “That’s a class problem.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A House education committee approved the plan Wednesday with a full vote planned by the House, but Senate support looked doubtful.

“The House is going to try to pass something that they haven’t vetted with us fully,” Senate President Larry Obhof, a Medina Republican, told Gongwer News Service.

Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said this week he wants a voucher system that gives options to students from poor families in bad educational situations, but that also doesn’t disrupt public schools. He has yet to weigh in on this.

“We cannot turn our back on kids who are in a difficult situation and whose families do not have the resources that other families have to make choices,” DeWine said on Monday. “We want them to be able to make choices, but we also have to protect, preserve our public schools.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE