Oceaneering International Inc Continues to Battle Sluggish Operating Conditions

The price of oil has improved significantly over the past year. However, that has yet to drive a rebound in the offshore drilling market since it takes a long time to ramp those projects up. Because of that, Oceaneering International's (NYSE: OII) financial results remained under pressure in the second quarter as it awaits that rebound, which still appears to be a few quarters away.

Oceaneering results: The raw numbers

Continue Reading Below

What happened with Oceaneering this quarter?

Oceaneering continues to battle through the slow-to-improve offshore drilling market.

Compared to last year's second quarter, Oceaneering's financial results took a step backward as revenue sank and the company posted a loss. However, results looked much better versus the first quarter as revenue improved 15% while its net loss narrowed, which matched its expectations heading into the period.

Overall, the company saw sequential revenue improvements in four of its five segments, with subsea products the lone laggard. Operating income, likewise, improved in four of its five businesses, though this time the subsea projects segment was the underperformer as its operating loss deepened.

What management had to say

Advertisement

CEO Rod Larson commented on the quarter, noting that:

Larson went on to detail several highlights that drove the company's improving results. He pointed out that the remotely operated vehicles (ROV) segment reversed its operating loss from the first quarter, thanks to a 26% improvement in revenue due to higher seasonal activity and in an increase in the number of working floating rigs that it provides drill support. That helped improve vessel utilization from 44% to 54%.

The company's subsea products segment, meanwhile, posted better-than-expected numbers due to the timing of contract awards and increased demand for its service and rental business. This stronger showing helped offset weaker results in its subsea projects segment, which experienced the opposite effect from timing as projects got pushed back into the second half of the year.

Looking forward

For the third quarter, Oceaneering expects "improvement in our overall operating results, compared to the adjusted second quarter," according to Larson. Driving that view is the expectation that its subsea projects segment will return to profitability while the others will be flat to slightly down from the second quarter. Meanwhile, for the full year, the company anticipates generating $140 million to $160 million of adjusted EBITDA, which is down from the range of $140 million to $180 million it provided in the first quarter because some higher-margin service work hasn't materialized.

10 stocks we like better than Oceaneering InternationalWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oceaneering International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Oceaneering International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.