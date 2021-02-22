Occidental Petroleum takes 6th straight loss

Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported its sixth straight quarterly loss on Monday, a stretch that covers the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit crude prices hard last year.

The oil and gas producer said it lost $1.11 billion during the fourth quarter, a bit worse than the $1.04 billion loss it recorded for the fourth quarter of 2019.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM RESTORES MAJOR PORTION OF CEO PAY

Occidental's loss per common share was $1.41, compared with a loss of $1.50 the year earlier. A divestiture in the Permian Basin production region weighed pre-tax earnings, Occidental said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 26.47 +1.05 +4.13%

Its loss of 78 cents on an adjusted basis, deeper than what analysts polled by FactSet expected.

GAS HITS HIGHEST PRICE IN 12 MONTHS

Total sales of $4.16 billion was down from $6.63 billion, and weaker than the $4.32 billion consensus estimate.

Occidental said in an investor presentation it completed $2.4 billion in asset sales in the fourth quarter and refinanced $2 billion in debt, pushing out near-term maturities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company's realized crude-oil prices were up 5% from the third quarter to $40.77.