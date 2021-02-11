Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

Occidental Petroleum restores major portion of CEO pay as oil prices rise

CEO V​icki ​Hollub's pay was slashed 81% in March

close
WSJ associate editor John Bussey discusses Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s transportation secretary nominee, floating a possible gas tax hike.video

How would a gas tax hike impact your wallet?

WSJ associate editor John Bussey discusses Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s transportation secretary nominee, floating a possible gas tax hike.

Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it had restored a major portion of its chief executive officer's base salary, nearly a year after its management and employees were to forced to take a pay cut to battle one of the industry's worst downturns.

Continue Reading Below

CEO V​icki ​Hollub's salary was restored to $1 million, effective Jan. 1, 2021, with the move coming at a time when U.S. crude prices have touched a year high and are near $60 per barrel.

GAS HITS HIGHEST PRICE IN 12 MONTHS

​Hollub's salary of $1.35 million was slashed by 81% in March, while the base salary of executives was capped at $250,000. In July, however, the company approved a partial restoration by capping salaries at $500,000 limit.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
OXYOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION24.98-0.62-2.42%

Rival Pioneer Natural Resources reinstated its CEO's pay in November.

While oil and gas workers are still among the highest paid in the world, salaries in the sector are closely tied to oil prices, which plunged last year as coronavirus-induced lockdowns slashed demand for fuel.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Houston, Texas-based Occidental is expected to report a loss of 59 cents per share, when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv IBES data