Obamacare calorie count rules a boon to restaurants: Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer

Calorie counts on menus will give restaurants a competitive advantage, Jon Taffer, the host of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” told FOX Business.

An Obamacare rule requiring restaurant chains to put calorie counts on food menus went into effect on Monday.

“This information will be required throughout the country as the FDA’s menu labeling rule is implemented,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said in a statement.

Taffer told Charles Payne during an interview on “Varney & Co.” that the new rules will give restaurants the opportunity to boost business and create a healthier environment for guests.

“I don’t see it hurting the industry,” Taffer said. “You’re following the trend of the marketplace.”