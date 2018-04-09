Novartis to buy AveXis for $8.7 billion

article

Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy AveXis for $218 per share in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion as the Swiss drugmaker adds a company whose top drug hopeful, for spinal muscular atrophy, has U.S. breakthrough therapy designation.

Novartis is flush with cash, having just agreed to sell its stake in a consumer healthcare joint venture for $13 billion to GlaxoSmithKline.

The $218-per-share offer represents a premium of 88 percent to AveXis' Friday close.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)