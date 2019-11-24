Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

Novartis buying US cholesterol drugmaker for $9.7B

The Medicines Company is developing a treatment for "bad" cholesterol.

By FOXBusiness
close
Healthcare.com co-founder and Pivot Health CEO Jeff Smedsrud discusses Google gathering health records and offers advice for 2020 health care plan enrollment.video

What to think about when enrolling for 2020 health care

Healthcare.com co-founder and Pivot Health CEO Jeff Smedsrud discusses Google gathering health records and offers advice for 2020 health care plan enrollment.

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis is buying New Jersey-based drugmaker The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion, the Swiss company announced Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

Novartis will pay $85 per share in cash, valuing the company at about $9.7 billion. The company said its offer represents a 41 percent premium over The Medicines Company's 30-day volume. Each company's respective board of directors has unanimously approved the deal.

Stocks in this Article

NVSNOVARTIS AG
$90.48
-0.05 (-0.06%)
MDCOMEDICINES CO.
$68.55
-1.21 (-1.73%)

The Medicines Company is developing inclisiran, a cholesterol-lowering therapy. The company recently said its clinical trials have showed positive results and it's preparing to file regulatory paperwork in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment.

Novartis said the acquisition will broaden its cardiovascular portfolio, helping it grow in the U.S. and globally.

Vas Narasimhan, Novartis' CEO, called inclisiran "a potentially transformational medicine that reimagines the treatment" of certain heart conditions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Vas Narasimhan (Reuters)

"With tens of millions of patients at higher risk of cardiovascular events ... we believe that inclisiran could contribute significantly to improved patient outcomes and help heathcare systems address the leading cause of death," Narasimhan said in a press release.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE