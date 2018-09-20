North Dakota city rejects land sale for Dollar General store

Some residents of central North Dakota community would welcome a Dollar General store, but city officials want no part of it.

The Velva City Commission recently rejected the lone bid on a land sale after learning the developer planned to lease the property to Dollar General, the Minot Daily News reported. The retailer has about 14,000 stores nationwide.

Velva officials declined the developer's offer of $100,000 for nearly 1.4 acres (0.6 hectares) on the city's west side.

Commissioner Mary Liz Davis said officials didn't want Dollar General to threaten existing businesses in Velva, particularly its grocery and drug stores. She said area businesses are already dealing with a worker shortage and a Dollar General would bring more employment competition to the area.

Davis acknowledged that the developer may find another property for the store.

"It's not like we are stopping it," Davis said. "We just don't want to be a part of the process."

Velva resident Lori Foley thinks Dollar General would benefit the community by attracting travelers off the highway and giving locals another shopping option. She presented a petition in support of the store to the commission, which wasn't swayed.

"They are more concerned about protecting each other or their friends instead of doing what's right for the city of Velva, and that's what bothers me the most," Foley said. "They weren't looking at the big picture of how much revenue it brings into Velva. They are giving up the opportunity of what Dollar General will do for our community."

