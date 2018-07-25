Norfolk Southern: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $710 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

Norfolk Southern shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5.5 percent. The stock has increased 37 percent in the last 12 months.

