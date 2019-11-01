Expand / Collapse search
Stock exchanges in Norther Europe crash twice on Friday

Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Nasdaq Nordic, which owns most stock exchanges in the Nordics and Baltics, twice suspended its equity trading Friday throughout the region for hours because of unspecified "connectivity issues."

The problems affected equity markets in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, starting in mid-morning.

Two hours later, markets restarted only to be halted again a few minutes later with the same explanation. They were kept shut for another than two hours and only markets in Denmark, Finland and Iceland were restarted.

The bond and fund markets were functioning throughout the day.

The problems did not affect the Oslo stock exchange, which is not part of Nasdaq Nordics.