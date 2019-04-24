Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's release on bail approved by court

article

A Japanese court has approved the release for detained Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn on 500 million yen, or $4.5 million, bail.

Prosecutors can appeal the decision made Thursday by the Tokyo District Court. His lawyers can also push for his release.

Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in March but re-arrested in April on new allegations and taken to Tokyo Detention Center.

He has been charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting post-retirement compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money and having it shoulder his personal investment losses.

Ghosn says he is innocent.