Nissan asking shareholders to vote to oust Ghosn as director

Japanese automaker Nissan is sending out notices to shareholders asking them to dismiss former Chairman Carlos Ghosn as a director at an April 8 meeting.

The notice will be sent out Thursday, Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday.

The notice says the agenda also includes the election of Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as a director, on the condition that Ghosn is ousted.

Ghosn, arrested in November, has been charged with falsifying financial reports in under-reporting his compensation, and breach of trust in having Nissan shoulder investment losses and making payments.

Ghosn says he is innocent because the compensation was never decided or paid, Nissan never suffered the losses, and the payments were for legitimate services.

The notice from Nissan says its investigation also found Ghosn used company money for personal expenses.