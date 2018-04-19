Nike’s executive exodus continues

article

Nike's executive roster has undergone major changes in the past month.

The athletic apparel company has seen at least four departures in the past week and a total of six stretching back to last month.

In the latest moves, Greg Thompson, vice president of footwear has, has left the company, officials said.

Earlier this week, Nike's vice president of diversity and inclusion, Antoine Andrews, left his position.

Additionally, Vikrant Singh, a senior brand director for the Nike basketball brand in North America, and Daniel Tawiah, vice president of global brand digital-marketing innovation, were forced to leave the company, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Previously, Trevor Edwards, president of Nike's namesake brand, announced plans to resign, followed by another vice president Jayme Martin.

It was not clear what led to the exits, but the changes followed internal complaints of inappropriate workplace behavior that triggered a review of hiring and promotion practices, according to the Journal.

Nike, at the time of Edwards' exit, said there had been "conduct inconsistent with Nike's core values and against our code of conduct," but added that there were no direct allegations of misconduct against Edwards.

Edwards is continuing as an adviser to Nike CEO Mark Parker until Edwards retires in August.

Edwards and Martin haven't responded to requests for comment.

Nike shares are up 17 percent in the past year.

Reuters also contributed to this article.