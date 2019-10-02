Nike CEO Mark Parker should 'accept that mistakes were made,' anti-doping officials say

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency officials called on Nike CEO Mark Parker on Wednesday to acknowledge the company mishandled its dealings with a company-sponsored running coach and doctor who experimented with performance-enhancing drugs.

“It’s time to accept that mistakes were made and now double down on protecting the rights of clean athletes,” agency CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement to FOX Business.

Parker, who has served as Nike’s CEO since 2006, drew renewed scrutiny this week after the American Arbitration Association issued four-year bans to Alberto Salazar, head of the prestigious Nike Oregon Project, and a Nike-backed doctor, Jeffrey Brown. A report prepared for anti-doping agency detailed evidence that Parker and other Nike executives had direct knowledge of their experiments with banned substances, including an effort to determine how much testosterone cream would cause a failed drug test.

Nike representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the anti-doping agency's remarks. The company’s stock fell slightly in trading Wednesday alongside a broader market sell-off.

In one July 2009 email exchange, Parker told Brown that it would “be interesting to determine the minimal amount of topical male hormone required to create a positive test.”

A company spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that Parker’s discussions with Salazar arose out of concern that Nike-sponsored athletes could be targeted for sabotage involving topical substances, rather than a doping effort.

“Mark was shocked that this could be the case and given Mark’s passion for running, Dr. Brown and Alberto made Mark aware of their findings,” the spokesman told the Journal. “Mark Parker had no reason to believe that the test was outside any rules as a medical doctor was involved. Furthermore, Mark’s understanding was that Alberto was attempting to prevent doping of his athletes.”

Citing determinations by independent arbitration association panels, the anti-doping agency said Salazar and Brown received their sanctions for “orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct,” including evidence tampering and trafficking of testosterone.

Salazar has denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal the anti-doping agency’s decision. Brown has yet to publicly comment.

Earlier this week, Nike expressed support for Salazar’s decision to appeal the ruling and said it “does not condone the use of banned substances in any manner.”

