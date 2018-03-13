NFL promotes Maryann Turcke to chief operating officer

The NFL has promoted Maryann Turcke to chief operating officer, making her the highest-ranking woman at the league offices.

Turcke has overseen NFL Network in the last year. She replaces Tod Leiweke, who has left the league after three years in the job.

Turcke will lead the marketing, communications, human resources, international and events and technology departments.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday she has "distinguished herself by leading NFL Network to a record-setting year."

Goodell says more changes at NFL headquarters are coming. Recently, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones criticized the quality of leadership at the New York offices.

