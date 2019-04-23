NextEra Energy Is Off to a High-Powered Start in 2019

NextEra Energy's (NYSE: NEE) efforts to build itself into one of the cleanest utilities in the world continue to pay dividends. The electric company generated double-digit percentage earnings growth in the first quarter, thanks to solid results across all its business units, and it was highly successful in securing innovative new projects.

NextEra Energy Q1 results: The raw numbers

What happened this quarter?

The utility delivered excellent results across all segments:

NextEra Energy's Florida Power & Light (FPL) subsidiary generated $588 million, or $1.22 per share, of net income during Q1, up 21.5% year over year. Propelling that strong growth were continued investments in the business, as well as the addition of 100,000 new customers, bringing the total to more than 5 million.

Gulf Power Company, which NextEra acquired last year, contributed $37 million, or $0.08 per share, in net income. Integration of the business is off to a solid start as base retail operation and maintenance costs were down nearly 5% year over year. It should provide a meaningful boost to earnings in 2020 and 2021.

The energy resources segment generated $448 million, or $0.93 per share, of adjusted earnings, an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago period. Driving that growth was a combination of new investments and strong results in the gas infrastructure and customer supply and trading segments.

What management had to say

CEO Jim Robo was upbeat about the company's results and strategic progress:

Looking forward

Robo also commented about what lies ahead:

Based on that, NextEra Energy is on track to deliver adjusted earnings on the higher end of its 2019 guidance range of $8.00 to $8.50 per share.

