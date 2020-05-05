Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Gold miner Newmont posts 641% jump in profit

Company benefited from higher production, gold prices

By FOXBusiness
close
Fosterville South Exploration CEO Bryan Slusarchuk argues ‘paper money comes and goes’ but gold has stood the test of time. video

Government’s coronavirus cash printing leads to higher gold demand: Expert

Fosterville South Exploration CEO Bryan Slusarchuk argues ‘paper money comes and goes’ but gold has stood the test of time.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Newmont Corp.’s quarterly profit spiked 641 percent from a year ago as asset sales, higher production and surging gold prices boosted the company’s bottom line.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based minerals explorer earned $837 million, or $1.04 per share, as revenue rose 43 percent year-over-year to $2.58 billion. Adjusted earnings, excluding asset sales and gold-price fluctuations, were 40 cents a share, missing the 43 cents that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

“Our robust balance sheet provides us with significant financial flexibility to continue allocating capital where it is needed most during this time of uncertainty, while maintaining our industry-leading returns to shareholders,” Newmont Corp. CEO Tom Palmer said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.