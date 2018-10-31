New Zealand urges tourists to care for environment

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo a tourist stands on a rock as he looks over Lake Tekapo and the Southern Alps in New Zealand. With concern rising about the impact of tourism on the environment, New Zealand on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, launched a new campaign to try to get visitors to dispose of their litter in bins and otherwise take care of the country. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

With concerns rising about the impact of tourism on the environment, New Zealand on Thursday launched a new campaign to get visitors to dispose of their litter in bins and otherwise take care of their surroundings.

Tourists flying on national carrier Air New Zealand will see a 2-minute video showcasing some of the country's stunning scenery and telling them that everybody traveling there has a responsibility to look after it.

The campaign centers on a new concept, the "Tiaki Promise." Tiaki is an indigenous Maori word meaning to protect or care for. Tourism industry and government groups are promoting the campaign.

Tourism has boomed in recent years and now rivals the dairy industry as New Zealand's largest source of foreign income. About 3.8 million tourists visited over the past year.