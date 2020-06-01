Expand / Collapse search
New York City imposes 11 pm curfew amid Floyd protests

New York is joining other cities around the country in imposing curfews after days of violence.

Associated Press
FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos discusses the economic impact of looting and says there is a curfew beginning at 11 p.m. EDT in New York City.

NYC enacts citywide curfew beginning at 11 pm

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos discusses the economic impact of looting and says there is a curfew beginning at 11 p.m. EDT in New York City.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City imposed an 11 p.m. curfew Monday as the nation’s biggest city tried to head off another night of destruction erupting amid protests over George Floyd’s death.

AFTER LOOTING AND RIOTS, VOLUNTEERS HELP BUSINESSES CLEAN UP

New York is joining other cities around the country in imposing curfews after days of violence. Its curfew will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The limitation on 8.6 million people’s movements — on top of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus — came as the mayor and governor deplored the outbreaks of violence, but also criticized some police actions as fueling protesters’ rage about police brutality and racial injustice.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, had previously rejected imposing a curfew, as many other cities across the U.S. have done to try to curb violence that erupted amid demonstrations following Floyd's May 25 death.